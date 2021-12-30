New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): In order to ease overcrowding on December 31 on New Year's Eve, people would not be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station from 9 pm onwards, stated a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday.

However, the entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the station.

The Metro Department has requested the commuters to plan their journey accordingly so that they don't have to face trouble due to changes in schedule. (ANI)

