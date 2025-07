Bhubaneswar/Balasore, Jul 4 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday said there was no flood threat in the state as the water levels in all the major rivers, including Subarnarekha, in the northern part of the state receded.

The administration of Balasore district, which had witnessed widespread inundation due to heavy rain and the release of water from neighbouring Jharkhand, intensified relief work as floodwater drained out from most villages, officials said.

“As the situation has improved a lot with the receding of water, we have intensified relief work. Now, we can reach all places and carry out relief activities,” a Balasore district official said.

At least two persons died and over 100 villages in Balasore remained under floodwater this week, with the Subarnarekha, Budhabalang and Jalaka rivers breaching embankments. At least 50,000 people in seven blocks were affected by the deluge.

"Now, there is no flood threat in the state. Everywhere, rivers are flowing below the danger level," Water Resources Department engineer-in-chief Chandrasekhar Padhi said.

He said the Subarnarekha river was flowing 2.27 metres below the danger level in the Rajghat area.

The Mahanadi river was at 4 metres below the danger level in Naraj, the Brahmani at 3.75 metres lower the threshold at Jenapur, and the Baitarani at 1.16 metres below such a limit at Akhuapada, he said.

There was no heavy rain in the state in the last 24 hours, barring one or two places, another official said.

The Sundargarh district in Odisha and neighbouring Chhattisgarh experienced isolated rainfalls.

However, the state government has asked the district administrations to remain on alert to address any sudden weather changes.

