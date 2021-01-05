Port Blair, Jan 5 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The coronavirus tally in the Union Territory remained at 4,948, while a total of 62 people have so far died due to the contagion, he said.

Two persons were cured of the disease since Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,848, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 38 active cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,86,140 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.66 per cent, he added.

