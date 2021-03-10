Itanagar, Mar 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past four days, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The total caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,839, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has three active cases, while 16,780 people have recovered from the disease, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.64 per cent.

Fifty-six people have succumbed to the infection.

Altogether, 4,08,728 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 276 on Tuesday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 48,752 health and frontline workers have received vaccine shots so far.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

