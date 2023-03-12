Jaipur(Rajasthan) [India], March 12 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP president Dr Satish Poonia on Sunday said that there is no place for a third front or a third political party in Rajasthan apart from the BJP and Congress.

When asked about Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwat Mann's tour of Rajasthan, Satish Poonia stated that they are free to express their ideas and agenda but they will not find any success.

While talking to ANI, Satish Poonia said, "There are more than 700 political parties registered in the country. Every party has a right to express its ideology but from Kashmir to Kanyakumari you can see the after 90's politics in the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have been bipolar. They can come and express their agenda here but it is evident that there is no space for the third front or any agenda in these states".

Satish Poonia further stated that the Rajasthan public votes on issues of national importance and it will be tough for Aam Aadmi Party to find space in Rajasthan.

"Arvind Kejriwal has miserably failed in Delhi and Punjab. He won't get another chance in Rajasthan as the public of Rajasthan votes for issues of national importance and are always ready to stand with the nation," he said.

Dr Satish Poonia further stated that Congress leader Sachin Pilot has no role left in Congress and he would not be able to find a proper solution for the problems of the wives of Pulwama martyrs.

He said, "Sachin Pilot may talk about dialogues and meetings in support of Veeranganas, but Pilot had no role in his party which hurts him. Sachin Pilot also claimed that he will be able to take Veeranganas for a meeting with the Gandhi family. Veeranganas should also meet the Gandhi family but I do not think that even Rahul Gandhi will have any solution to this problem or he will be able to find a solution".

The wives of soldiers killed in Pulwama attack have been staging a 'Dharna' for several days in Jaipur and wanted to meet Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over their demands. (ANI)

