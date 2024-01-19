Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Cold weather is likely to continue in Madhya Pradesh for the next couple of days due to the winds blowing from the North East region, a meteorologist said on Friday.

The state recorded a temperature below 10 degrees Celsius last night and the Meteorological office has also forecasted that the mercury may dip further and there is a possibility of colder weather conditions in the state in the coming days.

Also Read | Animal Cruelty in Salem: YouTuber, His Friends Force-Feed Live Rooster to Jallikattu Bull in Tamil Nadu, Booked After Video Goes Viral.

"The cold is likely to continue for the next two to three days in the state. The state has recorded a temperature below 10 degrees Celsius and if we talk about the entire state, Guna recorded 3.4 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees in Khajuraho," S N Sahu, meteorologist, IMD Bhopal, said.

He further said that the temperature would likely drop further in the coming days due to the winds blowing from the North East region. It is quite cold in the North region and the same effect is being seen here as well and there is a possibility of even colder weather in the state in the future.

Also Read | Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: IMD Launches Special Webpage for Weather Forecasts of Ayodhya, Nearby Places in 140 Indian and Foreign Languages.

Sahu also said that there is a possibility of a cold wave in Khajuraho, Gwalior, Datia and Guna in the state.

Earlier on Thursday, the Meteorological office had predicted that the cold would continue to be prevalent in the state for the next three to four days due to jet streams reaching the plain area of North India.

"The jet stream will remain in the plain areas for the next three-four days, due to which the cold will still persist and there may be a slight reduction in fog. But fog will remain in districts of Gwalior-Chambal, Sagar and Rewa divisions. There will be no respite from the cold temperature yet. The cold wave will also remain in the state for the next three-four days. The minimum temperature in the state is likely to be around 6 to 12 degrees and the maximum temperature is likely to be between 22 and 28 degrees," Meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)