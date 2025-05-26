Jaipur, May 26 (PTI) Scorching heat tightened its grip over Rajasthan as temperatures remained above the 40-degree mark at most places with Barmer recording the highest maximum temperature of 45.2 degree Celsius on Monday, a MeT department spokesperson said.

According to the department, a majority of the places remained dry in the state today except Pratapgarh district where 1 mm rain was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

Phalodi recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius followed by 43.4 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, 43.3 degrees in Chittorgarh, 43.2 degrees in Kota and 42.3 degrees in Jaisalmer.

The Meteorological Department has forecast a rise of two to three degrees in maximum temperatures across most parts of the state over the next 48 hours.

The border areas in western Rajasthan will likely experience severe heatwave conditions.

Maximum temperatures in western Rajasthan may touch 44 to 46 degrees Celsius, while in the rest of the state, they are expected to remain below the 45-degree mark.

The heatwave is likely to persist in isolated areas of the western region for the next three days.

The weather office also indicated that isolated parts of the state may witness light rain and thunderstorm activity for the next four to five days.

Between May 27 and 29, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and light to moderate rain is likely in parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Kota, and Jaipur divisions.

