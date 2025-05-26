Jaipur, May 26: Four men died and two others were injured after their car rammed into a tree on the Sadulshahar-Hanumangarh Highway near Kheruwala village in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said Monday. The accident occurred on Sunday night when the speeding vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree, officials said. Three died on the spot and three others were rushed to the district hospital in critical condition. Of the injured, one succumbed during treatment, Sadulshahar ASI Maniram said.

According to preliminary investigation, all six were friends and had left their homes under some pretext. THey were allegedly consuming alcohol inside the car, he said. Videos and social media posts accessed by the police show the youths drinking and making reels shortly before the incident, the ASI said. The police said the car was en route to Hanumangarh when it collided with the tree. "The collision was so intense that the vehicle was torn apart. Locals alerted the police, and with their help, the injured were pulled out from the mangled car," the ASI added. RT Deshmukh Dies: Former MLA Meets With Car Accident on Latur-Tuljapur Road in Maharashtra, Declared Dead by Doctors at Sahyadri Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Wazir Singh (30), Sukhwinder Singh (21), Balwinder Singh (18), and Kulwinder Singh (23). The two survivors -- Surendra Kumar (20) and Gagandeep Singh (20) -- are undergoing treatment at the district hospital and remain in critical condition, the police said. The six youths were residents of Chak Sohnewala and Takht Hazara villages under the Sadulshahar police station area, they said. The four killed in the crash were employed in private jobs, while the two injured are college students, the police added. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 4 Killed in Car-Truck Collision in East Godavari District.

A short while before the crash, Wazir Singh, who was reportedly driving the car, had uploaded an Instagram story showing him behind the wheel with a liquor bottle in hand, they said.

