Majuli (Assam) [India], January 19 (ANI): In reaction to the Jorhat Police registering a case against some individuals associated with the Congress's ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for alleged deviation from its original route, Congress general secretary, Communications, Jairam Ramesh, on Friday said that no rules were broken.

Ramesh claimed that the state government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was making deliberate attempts to stop people from joining the Yatra.

"No rules have been broken. The Assam CM is making all sorts of attempts to stop people from joining the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. No one can stop this yatra. We will be in Assam for the next seven days. Let them arrest us; we accept the challenge," the senior Congress leader told ANI on Friday.

Meanwhile, senior Congress MP KC Venugopal said the police can register FIR against anybody but the Yatra will continue till its journey's end--Maharashtra.

"They (police) can register FIR against anybody. But this Yatra will go to Mumbai. We will fulfil our slogans. We will continue this Yatra with great emotion and strength," Venugopal told ANI on Friday.

Venugopal added that Sarma is scared as the Yatra is going to expose him as the 'most corrupt' chief minister.

"I think he might be angry with the Yatra as it will expose him as the most corrupt CM of Assam. This Yatra is going to narrate the story of how he is looting the state of Assam. He is scared of this. The public reception to the yatra is also making him scared," the Congress MP claimed.

Reacting to Sarma's 'Miyan Yatra' barb at the Congress, Venugopal said, "The chief minister insulted the people of Assam."

Meanwhile, responding to the filing of an FIR by Jorhat Police for alleged route deviation, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the people support the Congress and the Yatra wouldn't stop till reaches the journey's end.

"The people are with us. We aren't scared by someone filing an FIR. We are a democracy and no government can stop us from taking the Yatra to its desired end. We will go wherever people will call us," Gogoi told ANI on Friday.

Earlier, on Thursday, Jorhat Police registered a case against a few people associated with the Congress's ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for alleged deviation from its original route.

Speaking to reporters, Jorhat Superintendent of Police Mohan Lal Meena said, "Taking suo motu cognisance, a case has been registered against a few people in connection with the Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra."

The Yatra, led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, rolled into Assam on Thursday. (ANI)

