Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu), Jul 19 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday claimed crimes against women were increasing in Tamil Nadu and that even young girls were not safe.

He alleged that criminals were getting emboldened and flayed the ruling DMK for not ensuring safety for girls and women.

Also Read | Bihar Electoral Roll Revision: Nearly 42 Lakh Electors Not Found at Addresses During the Ongoing SIR Drive, Says Election Commission.

Addressing a rally here as part of his statewide campaign to "protect people, and redeem Tamil Nadu", Palaniswami said, "the culprit who allegedly raped a ten-year-old girl in Gummidipoondi is yet to be arrested. Young girls, women and even elderly persons are not safe in the DMK rule."

"Do you want such a government to continue?" the former CM asked, and the crowd replied with a thunderous "no".

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: INDIA Bloc to Raise Pahalgam Terror Attack, Donald Trump's Claims on India-Pakistan 'Ceasefire' and Bihar SIR of Electoral Rolls in House.

Speaking at Vedaranyam, famous for the salt sathyagraha against the British, Palaniswami said people were ‘disillusioned' on all fronts with the present DMK regime and "they are ready for another Satyagraha - this time against the DMK to vote out that party in next year's Assembly election."

Earlier, Palaniswami, accompanied by party seniors, visited the Basilica of Our Lady of Health, also known as the Velankanni church, lit a candle and offered prayers.

While addressing a roadshow in Nagapattinam, he paused for a few minutes from his campaign vehicle till the Muslims in the neighbourhood completed their evening prayers.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)