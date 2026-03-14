Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Amid concerns over LPG supply in parts of the state, Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur said there was no shortage of LPG for the Mid-Day Meal scheme in schools, adding that the state government has made adequate arrangements to ensure uninterrupted cooking of meals for students.

Speaking to ANI here, the minister on Friday said the overall LPG supply situation in the state was currently under control, and authorities are closely monitoring the availability of essential commodities.

Also Read | Bihar Food Poisoning: Over 100 Trainee Jawans From Banka Police Line Hospitalised After Mess Meal.

"There is no shortage of LPG for the Mid-Day Meal in schools. Adequate arrangements have already been made to ensure that meals for children continue without any disruption," Thakur said.

He added that the state government, along with concerned departments and supply agencies, is holding regular review meetings to monitor the situation and ensure that the supply chain remains smooth.

Also Read | Tata Sierra Accident in Thane: Woman Test Driving SUV Plunges Into 20-Foot Construction Pit After Hitting Vehicles in Panchpakhadi (Watch Video).

"The situation is under control at present. Our officers and all concerned agencies are aware of the developments, and review meetings are being held regularly. So far, the impact has not reached us, but we are keeping a close watch," Thakur said.

The minister noted that since LPG and fuel supplies are linked to crude oil imports, the government is also monitoring international developments closely to assess any potential impact on supply.

He further warned that strict action would be taken against hoarding or black marketing of LPG or other essential commodities. "The government is vigilant, and if anyone is found involved in hoarding, strict action will be taken," he said.

Thakur added that the administration is making efforts to ensure that the entire supply system works effectively on the ground so that people do not face unnecessary inconvenience.

The current round of conflict in West Asia, which started on February 28, has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other.

The conflict escalated following the assassination of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)