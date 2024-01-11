Motihari (Bihar) [India], January 11 (ANI): Due to the persisting cold wave conditions in the entire state of Bihar, a school student in East Champaran district died on Wednesday. The case was from Adarsh Government Middle School, Chakia, where a sixth-grade student named Manish Kumar fell unconscious during prayer. The teachers admitted him to a local sub-divisional hospital.

The district education officer said, "The child had come to school without wearing warm clothes and without eating, due to which he had fainted during prayer."

Manish Kumar, the ten-year-old son of Rajesh Ram, was a resident of the sugar mill in Jiraat, Chakia. Like every day, he went to school on Wednesday as well. During the prayer session, he fell unconscious. He was admitted to the sub-divisional hospital for treatment, and his family members were informed. By the time the family reached the hospital, he had died. After that, there was an outcry in the hospital itself.

Chandan Kumar, the elder brother of the deceased, said, "Manish went to school this morning. Shortly after, the school teacher and a student came. They told me that he was unwell and had been admitted to the hospital. No one was found upon arriving at the hospital, and the doctor informed me that he had died."

Upon getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and collected information regarding it. The police took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem.

Chakia police station in-charge Dhananjay Kumar said, "After getting information about the incident, he reached the hospital with the police force and found the dead body. The body of the student was sent for a post-mortem. No application has been received yet from the family members of the deceased student."

However, the district education officer, Sanjay Kumar, said, "The child's family members had beaten him. Due to this, he came to school without eating food and without wearing warm clothes. The post-mortem report will further reveal the reality of the incident."

The district education officer, Sanjay Kumar, collected information from BEO and BRP after the tragic incident. The headmasters of all the schools in the district were instructed to conduct class teacher awareness sessions in the classroom itself in case of a cold wave. (ANI)

