Mohali, January 11: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) destroyed 19 kg of seized heroin in Punjab's Mohali on Wednesday, officials said. "We have disposed of 11 cases in which 10 cases were of heroin, and one was of charas. I am happy that BSF is there with us. The 10 cases of heroin were seized by BSF and then jointly took over the case and investigated the matter," IRS Zonal Director NCB Chandigarh told ANI.

Further investigation is underway. Earlier on Wednesday, the Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered a drone along with six packets weighing 6 kilograms suspected to contain heroin from a farming field near Village Majar Jamsher Pattan Dhani in Fazilka district. "Vigilant BSF troops intercepted a drone intrusion near Village Majar Jamsher Pattan Dhani, Fazilka district, during the night between January 9 and 10, 2024. Punjab Man Fights Off Three Mobile Snatchers, Beats Them Black and Blue After They Threatened Him With Knife; Video Surfaces.

NCB Destroys 19 kg of Seized Heroin

#WATCH | Amanjit Singh, IRS Zonal Director NCB Chandigarh says, " Amanjit Singh, IRS Zonal Director NCB Chandigarh says, " We have disposed off 11 cases ...I am happy that BSF is there with us...these drugs were recovered by BSF..." pic.twitter.com/0gpzqpapMx — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

Following the established protocols, BSF troops promptly engaged the drone with fire," said an official BSF release. "An initial search led to the discovery of a black-coloured large packet, containing 3 small packets along with 3 luminous sticks, suspected to contain heroin (gross weight approximately 3 kgs), from a farming field near Village Majar Jamsher Pattan Dhani at around 4:15 am," it said. Punjab Policeman Blocks Road To Protest Against Corruption by Seniors, Video Goes Viral.

Further, a joint search operation by BSF and Punjab Police yielded another bag containing three packets of suspected heroin (gross weight, approximately 3 kg), recovered near the previous discovery site around 9:00 am. The total recovery includes 6 packets (gross weight, approximately 6 kg) and 6 luminous sticks. Once again, the joint efforts by the BSF and Punjab Police successfully thwarted an attempt by smugglers to transport narcotics via drone, said the release.

