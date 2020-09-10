Noida (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) Two Uttar Pradesh home guards, accused of illegally wearing police uniform and extorting money from people, have been arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Thursday.

A complaint was received at the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida on Wednesday about the alleged involvement of some home guards in illegal activities after which a probe was started and two of the accused held within 12 hours, the officials said.

Two more accused in the case are absconding, they added.

The arrested men have been identified as Rajesh Kumar and Ram Avatar Saini, both aged around 30 and posted with the Dankaur company of the home guard, a police spokesperson said.

Two of the accused were held near the LG roundabout in Greater Noida, while the others managed to escape and a search is on to find them, the spokesperson said.

"Those absconding have been identified as Hatam Singh and Devendra Pal,” the spokesperson added.

Two UP Police badges, identity cards of home guards and other documents were seized from the arrested accused, the official said.

Police have impounded a motorcycle, without any registration number on it, used by the accused and seized Rs 1,500 cash from them, the official added.

An FIR has been lodged against them at Beta 2 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 386 (extortion), 342 (wrongful confinement), 392 (robbery), among others, police said.

