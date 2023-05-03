Noida, May 3 (PTI) More than 200 people have been penalised for creating nuisance after consuming liquor in public places across Noida and Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday.

The action came during a surprise inspection across all police station areas of the twin-cities in the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate on Tuesday evening, they said.

"As per the instructions of Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh, a special checking campaign was conducted on Tuesday evening against people drinking alcohol in public places. In the course of this campaign, action was taken against a total of 226 people," a police spokesperson said.

"Action has been taken against all these offenders under Indian Penal Code section 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for)," the spokesperson said.

Police have also warned of action against those creating nuisance in public places.

