Noida, Jun 20 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Tuesday said it has attached an immovable property worth Rs 2.49 crore belonging to gangster Manoj alias Aase, who is categorised as the leader of a criminal mafia by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The property – a flat in the posh NRI City area of Greater Noida – was purchased using ill-gotten money by Manoj in the name of his wife, police said.

Manoj, aged around 45 years, is currently lodged at the Luksar jail in Gautam Buddh Nagar and is the leader of one of the six gangs of the district which have been listed by the UP police as “mafia”.

He is accused in around one-and-a-half dozen cases and faces charges like murder, attempt to murder, robbery, assault, and criminal conspiracy, according to officials.

“The action of property attachment on Tuesday was taken on the instructions of the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh in pursuance of a case lodged against Manoj at the Dankaur police station in 2014,” a police spokesperson said.

“As per the commissioner's instructions, the immovable property -- flat no. 601 in the La Quinta tower of Omaxe NRI City in Pari Chowk area of Greater Noida -- whose estimated value is around Rs 2,49,37,296, has been attached,” the official said, noting that this is the “biggest action yet” against the gangster.

Police said the action has been taken under provisions of Section 14 (1) of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafiosos and criminals and their associates.

Police warned of similar strict action against criminals in future for the purpose of curbing organised crimes.

On June 16, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police attached a three-storey house belonging to gangster Yogesh Dabra, a member of the Randeep Bhati gang, who is allegedly involved in over two dozen cases of loot, extortion, abduction and murder, officials said.

The house is located in Sector Beta 2 area and is estimated worth Rs 1.50 crore to Rs 2 crore. Dabra had bought it in the name of his brother, police said.

Dabra, around 36 years of age, is currently lodged at the Mandoli Prison in Delhi, a police official told PTI.

