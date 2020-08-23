Noida (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) Two construction workers were found dead in Noida and Greater Noida in separate incidents on Sunday, police said.

Ramesh, 38, worked and lived at an under-construction house in Sector 71 of Noida, where his body was found in the morning, police said.

“He was a native of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. He went to sleep last night after taking meal and was found dead in the morning,” an official from the Phase 3 police station said.

In another incident in Greater Noida's Kasna area, Vijaypal Singh, 42, was found dead at his rented accommodation, police said.

“He hailed from Faridabad in Haryana. He was found dead on his bed with no injury marks. He apparently had a heart attack,” a local police official said.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy and their relatives have been informed. Further proceedings are underway, police said.

