Realme C12 smartphone will be made available for online sale for the first time since its launch last week. The Realme C12 smartphone was launched in the country alongside the Realme C15 and Realme Buds Classic. The budget smartphone will be offered in a single storage configuration - 3GB + 32GB. The handset is priced at Rs 8,999. And, the phone will also be made available via offline stores. On the other hand, the Realme C15 was launched in two variants - 3GB & 4GB. The base variant costs Rs 9,999 whereas the top-end model will retail at Rs 10,999. The Realme C15 will go on sale in India on August 27, 2020, via Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Smartphones to Be Launched on September 1, 2020.

The main highlights of the Realme C12 are a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, 13MP triple rear camera setup 5MP selfie camera, 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging and more.

The phone maker has made it official that the Realme C12 and Realme C15 are not successors to the Realme C11. The company also mentioned that it would launch more than just one Realme C series in the future to cater to the needs of the customers. The Realme C12 comes in two exciting colours - power blue and power silver.

Turn your #realmeC15 & #realmeC12 into charging stations! Make your friends reach out to you and save devices that are out of power only with the Reverse Charging feature. First Sale of realme C12 starts tomorrow at 12 PM. Know more: https://t.co/8dzDeopPy6 pic.twitter.com/0BAfPKxQyo — realme (@realmemobiles) August 23, 2020

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme C12 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop fullscreen display offering screen-to-body ratio of 88.7%. The display screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Helio G35 chipset which is clocked at 2.3GHz. The processor is mated with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage with expandable storage of up to 256GB.

Realme C12 Online Sale On August 24, 2020 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

For photos and videos, the phone gets a triple rear camera which consists of a 13MP primary shooter, a 2MP B&W lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 5MP snapper for video calling and selfies. The phone is backed by a massive 6000 mAh battery 10W fast charging. It also supports reverse charging function.

