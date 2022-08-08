Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Gorakhpur has issued a non-bailable warrant against Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, in a 2015 case in which he is accused of inciting a mob during a protest.

The court directed the police to present Nishad before the court by August 10.

The case dates back seven years ago. On June 7, 2015, there was an agitation in Kasarwal area of Sahjanwan where protestors demanded 5 per cent reservation for the Nishad community in government jobs. Agitators sat on the railway track and as the protest escalated police resorted to lathi-charged in which one person was killed.

It was alleged that the person was killed by police firing and the agitation turned violent and during this several vehicles were torched.

Following this, police filed a case against several people including Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad under sections related to rioting, sabotage, arson and other offences.

Now the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Minister Sanjay Nishad in this case.

Advocate Surendra Kumar Nishad, the counsel of the Minister said, "This is not a non-bailable warrant issued against Nishad but it is a bailable one. This thing about the warrant that is going on are baseless rumours."

Notably, Sanjay Nishad's party is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh. Nishad Party forged an alliance with BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sanjay Nishad was made a Cabinet minister after the BJP formed government in the state. (ANI)

