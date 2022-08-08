Motorola India will officially launch the G62 smartphone in the country on August 11, 2022. The company teased the handset on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. According to the company, the smartphone will be launched on Flipkart and will be made available for purchase via the same platform. Moto G62 5G India Launch Likely To Take Place on August 11, 2022; Moto G32 Price Tipped.

In terms of specifications, Moto G62 will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. For photography, the handset will come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP front snapper.

Get a cinematic experience in your palms with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos® with the #motog62. Become the unstoppable with greater depth and clarity and enjoy your favourite tracks. Launching 11th August on @Flipkart. #UnstoppableYou — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 7, 2022

Moto G62 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. It will be offered in midnight grey and frosted blue colours. In Europe, Moto G62 is priced at EUR 250 (approximately Rs 20,250). We expect the pricing of the Indian model to be the same as that of the European model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2022 11:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).