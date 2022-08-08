India will celebrate 75 years of Independence on August 15, 2022, and you must celebrate it in the unique way possible. The Indian government has come up with an initiative to help people contribute themselves to the nationalistic duty by introducing the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Under this initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked citizens to change their profile picture or DP on social media between August 2 and August 15 and put the Indian National Flag as their new display picture. Having made the public announcement through the 91st edition of Mann ki Baat show on July 31, 2022, the PM urged Indians to bring Tiranga home and hoist the flag in their personal way to mark a connection with the nation and its symbolic representations. This would help in nation-building where every individual would be responsible for spreading the sense of patriotism and pride on the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. As you celebrate Independence Day 2022, you must change your social media profile picture. For that, let’s know how to put Tiranga as the Facebook DP by following the step-by-step guide we present to you below.

Facebook is known to be very famous among middle-aged citizens who use the medium to spread and gain knowledge and awareness regarding various issues that must be brought into the public domain. So, what can be a better option than trying to get a change on Independence Day by changing our FB profile images and putting the Tiranga as our DP to mark the participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign? Below, get the steps to keep Tiranga as your Facebook DP. You can also download the HD wallpapers we bring for your FB profile pic. Scroll down to know more! Tiranga DP Images for WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram & Telegram for Free Download Online! Independence Day 2022 Status, Tricolour Photos, August 15 Pics for Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

How to Change Facebook DP to Tiranga Profile Image?

1. Go to your profile by clicking on the top-left corner of your Facebook Home page.

2. Click on your existing profile image in the circle and choose ‘Select Profile Picture’ from the drop-down menu.

3. Then, simply select the Tiranga image that you downloaded from the Wallpaper list that we present to you below. Don’t worry. You do not need to edit the image as they are already resized in the specific dimension.

4. Click on ‘Save’.

Download Tiranga Images for Facebook DP and Profile Pictures

Tiranga DP (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Indian National Flag Image for FB Profile Pic

Tiranga Images (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Tiranga DP for Har Ghar Tiranga Movement

Tiranga Wallpaper (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

FB Profile Images for Independence Day 2022

Tiranga Images for FB (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Tiranga Wallpapers and Indian Flag Images

Indian Flag Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Check Out the Independence Day 2022 Greetings and WhatsApp Status Video Below:

As you update your Facebook profile picture with the Tiranga images we’ve got for you, your action can inspire others to take a step forward and indulge in the online celebration of the national day. The digital observance on Independence Day also commemorates the designer of the Indian flag, Pingali Venkayya. So, participate in the Tiranga Utsav by doing your best for the country and realising your duty as a responsible Indian citizen.

