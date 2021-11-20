Mathura, Nov 19 (PTI) Expressing apprehensions about the Centre's farm laws, BSP leader Satish Mishra on Friday said it's not yet clear why the Centre is withdrawing the legislations or these will be reintroduced after the upcoming Assembly polls in states.

He also questioned the delay in the decision, saying around 800 farmers have died in the course of the agitation against the Centre's farm laws.

He also demanded compensation to bereaved families.

The government has been forced to withdraw the black laws but the reason for the withdrawal is not clear yet, he said.

It is not clear if the laws have been withdrawn owing to the elections or the government will reintroduce them after the elections, the leader said.

Had the government withdrawn the laws earlier, lives of farmers could have been saved, he said.

