Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Samajwadi Party candidate for Mainpuri seat in Uttar Pradesh, Dimple Yadav on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto is not a guarantee but a "Jhunjhuna".

"It's not a guarantee; it's just a bell, a "jhunjhuna". I think the youth of our country has understood this. If there is talk about farmers and jobs, on which the government has not been able to fulfil its earlier promises, then its guarantees have already failed," she said

She further lambasted BJP of boasting that they have brought 25 crore people out of the poverty line as she asked then why there is still a need to provide free ration to the people.

"If they have brought 25 crore people out of the poverty line, then there would be a need to provide free ration. They also give it when elections are near. When elections are complete, it goes into withdrawal mode," Dimple added.

The BJP released its poll manifesto on Sunday with the tagline "Modi ki Guarantee," with a focus on more development, women's welfare and a roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" (developed India). The manifesto released by the party promised 'One Nation One Election' and "single electoral roll."

In its election promise, the party also aims to make the country the third-largest economy in the world. The manifesto set the goal of making India a "global manufacturing hub".

The manifesto was unveiled in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party President JP Nadda.

The Lok Sabha polls in the country are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. Around 970 million individuals, out of a total population of 1.44 billion, are eligible to vote.

The legislative assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim will coincide with the general election. Additionally, there will be by-elections for 35 seats across 16 states. (ANI)

