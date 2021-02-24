Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Dr. Ashwathnarayan on Tuesday supported the state government's decision to allow only those people from Kerala who have tested negative for COVID-19.

"We are not trying to close borders but are only trying to ensure the safety of the people. I support the state government's decision," Ashwathnarayan said.

Soon after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention regarding the new travel restriction imposed by Karnataka, Health Minister of Karnataka Dr. K Sudhakar on Tuesday clarified that inter-state travel between Karnataka and Kerala has not been prohibited.

"Karnataka has not prohibited inter-state travel between Karnataka and Kerala. As a precautionary measure, guidelines have been issued that travellers entering Karnataka from Kerala must mandatorily possess a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours," said Sudhakar. (ANI)

