Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 24 (ANI): The National People's Party (NPP) on Friday announced names of two women candidates from the Shillong and Tura parliamentary seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

NPP state president Prestone Tynsong announced the names of Ampareen Lyngdoh and Agatha Kongkal Sangma as candidates from the Shillong Lok Sabha seat and Tura Parliamentary seat, respectively.

Ampareen Lyngdoh is the cabinet minister for Health and Family Welfare, Law, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, IPR, and Spokesperson, Government of Meghalaya.

Agatha Kongkal Sangma is a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, representing the Tura constituency of Meghalaya and a former Union Minister of State. (ANI)

