Indore, November 18: An NRI (Non-Resident Indian) woman has filed a complaint at a police station in Indore district in connection with being molested on a flight from Udaipur, Rajasthan to Indore. She was molested by a fellow passenger on the flight and after reaching Indore, she lodged a complaint at Aerodrome police station in the city. Air Hostess Molested in Plane! Drunk Passenger 'Molests' Flight Attendant Onboard Dubai-Amritsar Flight, Arrested.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotiya said, "An NRI woman, who reached Indore from America via Udaipur, lodged a complaint at Aerodrome police station complaining that a man had molested her on the flight on Thursday." Woman Molested in Flight: Maharashtra Police Arrest Person for Molesting Co-Passenger on Pune-Nagpur Flight.

The woman lives in America and is a trainee pilot there. On the complaint of the woman, the police registered a case against an unknown accused under IPC section 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and started an investigation into the matter, the officer said. He added that information about the accused was sought from the Airline and after that further action would be taken.

