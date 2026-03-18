Bhopal, March 18: Three unidentified suspects on a motorcycle stole four LPG cylinders from the residence of a retired judge in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, March 17, was captured on private CCTV cameras installed near the premises. The residence belongs to a senior advocate and former judge, adding a high-profile dimension to the theft. Local police have registered a case and are currently analyzing the footage to identify the vehicle and the suspects involved.

The theft took place while the household was asleep, with the suspects reportedly maneuvering their motorcycle close to the storage area where the cylinders were kept. According to the complainant, the thieves managed to balance four full gas cylinders on a single motorcycle before speeding away. The brazen nature of the crime, occurring in a well-lit residential area frequently patrolled by private security, has raised concerns among local residents regarding the recent surge in petty thefts and house-breakings in the neighbourhood.

Bike-Borne Men Caught on Camera Stealing 4 LPG Cylinders

Men on a bike stole 4 LPG cylinders from the residence of a retired judge in Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/YRm49Luvwv — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 18, 2026

Initial findings from the CCTV footage show three men arriving on a high-speed motorcycle around 3:30 a.m. One suspect remained on the bike to keep the engine running, while the other two entered the compound to retrieve the cylinders.

The video shows the suspects successfully loading the heavy cylinders onto the bike within minutes. The police have noted that the suspects appeared to be familiar with the layout of the colony, suggesting they may have conducted a recce of the area prior to the incident.

The police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for theft. Teams have been dispatched to check local scrap dealers and unauthorised gas refueling centers, where stolen cylinders are often sold at discounted rates. "We are tracking the registration number of the motorcycle seen in the footage," stated a senior investigating officer. "While the suspects wore masks, their physical build and the unique markings on the bike provide significant leads."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).