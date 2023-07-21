New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said that the National Testing Agency will release the results for the UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) examinations 2023 by July 26 or July 27.

The UGC Chairman said that an update will be given to the candidates in case of any change in schedule.

In this regard, UGC Chairman took to Twitter and said," NTA aims to announce the results by 26 or 27 July. Will update if there is any change."

The examinations for the UGC NET 2023 were conducted in two phases by NTA.

The phase I was conducted from June 13 to June 17 and Phase II was conducted from June 19 to June 22, 2023 for 6,39,069 candidates.

Earlier University Grants Commission (UGC) on July 5 declared that NET/SET/SLET would be the minimum requirements for direct hiring to the position of assistant professor for all higher education institutions.

"NET/SET/SLET shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all Higher Education Institutions," the UGC said in an official statement. (ANI)

