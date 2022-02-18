Amaravati, Feb 18 (PTI) NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurudeep Singh met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Friday.

The Chief Minister's Office said in a release that it was a “courtesy visit”.

In a tweet later, the NTPC said its CMD discussed the possibilities for collaborating with the AP government for renewable energy, pumped storage and efficiency in the power sector.

“The CM appreciated NTPC's efforts in ensuring reliable power supply to the state,” the central power company said.

