New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urging him to intervene in the matter of Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, who is currently facing the threat of execution in Yemen.



He also urged him to consider additional measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our fellow citizens.

CPI MP Viswam in a letter to PM Modi said that the matter is of utmost urgency.

"Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, is currently facing the threat of execution in Yemen. Nimisha Priya has been sentenced to death by a Yemeni court in connection with the unfortunate incident involving the death of a Yemeni citizen. The dismissal of her appeal by the Yemen Supreme Court on November 13, 2023, has left her with very limited options. The situation is further complicated due to the legal system in Yemen, which operates under different sets of laws and practices," the letter read.

"The family of Nimisha Priya, with the support of concerned citizens and organizations, has been tirelessly seeking assistance from the Indian government to explore possible avenues for her release. The legal process in Yemen is complex, and time is of the essence as the execution may take place at any time," he added.

Rajya Sabha MP further appreciated the steps taken by the Union Government, including the initiation of an appeal before the next appellate forum in Yemen challenging the death penalty and the assurance of support from the consul present in Yemen.

"However, given the gravity of the situation and the limited time available, I urge you to consider additional measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our fellow citizens," he said.

CPI MP also sought intervention from PM Modi and urged him to urgent intervention at the highest level with the government of Yemen to explore possible options for clemency.

"I urge your urgent intervention at the highest level with the government of Yemen to explore possible options for clemency. I also urge you to expedite the decision-making process regarding the representation filed by Nimisha Priya's mother seeking permission to travel to Yemen for negotiations, as directed by the Delhi High Court. Our fellow citizen's life hangs in the balance, and as representatives of the people, it is our duty to leave no stone unturned in safeguarding the interests and well-being of Indian citizens abroad," he said.

Nimisha stands convicted of the murder of Talal Abdo Mahdi, a Yemeni national, who died in July 2017 after she allegedly injected him with sedatives to get to her passport that was in his possession. Nimisha was allegedly abused and tortured by Mahdi. (ANI)

