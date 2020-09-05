New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) protested at the Connaught Place here on Saturday against the Centre for "failing" to provide employment and the alleged delay in announcement of SSC results.

"Zero personnel has been appointed yet from the 2017 batch of selected candidates , Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has not initiated an interview process of CGL 2018 examination even after six months of the announcement of SSC CGL Mains results," the NSUI claimed.

"The Tier II and further examinations of 2019 were never scheduled. This is happening even as there is a government notification that instructs all ministries to finish recruitment procedures from announcement of vacancies to publication of results within six months," it said.

The NSUI said this is causing "distress amongst the educated youth of this country".

Police registered a case under sections 188, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Disease Act, a senior police officer said, adding 25 protesters were detained and later released.

A couple of them have been arrested, he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier this week used the hashtag "SpeakUpForSSCRailwayStudents" while raising the cause of students who have taken the SSC exams but their results are yet to be out.

