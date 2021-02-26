Konark (Odisha) [India], February 26 (ANI): The 2nd edition of the HercUlean ITF triathlon 2021 will commence on February 27 at Konark where 160 triathletes, from across the country, will test their endurance across 4 categories along with the picturesque Puri-Konark Marine Drive.

"An initiative of Tabono Sports in association with the Sports and Youth Services Department and Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha, this gruelling and enduring sports event will be an experience of a lifetime for the participants," read the press release by the state government of Odisha on Thursday. "We are proud to conduct this event with the support of the Department of Sports and Youth Services and Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha. It will be a gruelling race among 160 triathletes, both elite and amateur in the age group 18 -60, testing their endurance limits. After multiple years of planning and venue search, finally, an Indian origin endurance triathlon by the name of 'Herculean', where the word itself describes the level of toughness, was started in the year 2020 at Konark, Odisha", said Abhishek Mishra, Founder and CEO, Tabono Sports, and an Indian endurance triathlete, Ultraman 2017 Triathlon finisher (1 among 6 Indians till 2017), multiple time 'Ironman' triathlon finisher, Ultra-Runner and an author.

Extending support for seamless execution of the event, Vishal Dev, Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Services and Tourism, Government of Odisha, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to welcome the triathletes to our homeland for this event at one of India's most iconic destinations- Konark. Athletes will experience a myriad of scenic attractions along their race track. On behalf of Odisha Government, I wish the athletes the best for the triathlon challenge and encourage them to explore India's best kept secret."

"Known to attract travellers for its diverse culture and eco-tourism, Odisha in the recent past has successfully transformed into a Sports Hub as well, thanks to some of the finest sports infrastructure and impeccable execution of international sports events," Dev said.

Odisha has today become a preferred destination for Sports Federations and Organisations to host sports events. "Being the front runner in supporting and promoting sports, it is a matter of great pride for us to host the 'HercUlean' ITF Triathlon 2021", Dev adds. (ANI)

