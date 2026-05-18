India News | Odisha: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Hoists 100-foot National Flag in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Monday, in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, hoisted a 100-foot-tall national flag after attending the district-level Pandit Deendayal Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan-2026 at the Asian Institute of Physical Health University campus in Jatni, Bhubaneswar.

Nabin also posted on X and said that he engaged in a meaningful dialogue with party workers on various subjects.

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"Today in Bhubaneswar, I participated in the District Training Workshop organized under the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Mega-Campaign' and engaged in a meaningful dialogue with party workers on various subjects. The BJP is the largest political party in the world, and our responsibilities are equally extensive. Guided by the spirit of 'Nation First' and prioritizing national interest above all else, every party worker is continuously advancing the resolve to serve the public," he posted.

Nabin, along with Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, also visited Jagannath temple to seek the blessings of lord Jagannath and his siblings in the pilgrim city.

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State BJP President Manmohan Samal, BJP MP Sambit Patra and senior party leaders were also present.

Earlier in the day, Nabin convened a meeting of the Odisha BJP core committee at the party's state headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, BJP state president Manmohan Samal and other senior party leaders.

Expressing immense pride and excitement over the visit, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi termed Nabin's visit a historic occasion.

"This is a momentous day for all of us. Our President, Nitin Nabin Ji, has arrived in Odisha, specifically in Bhubaneswar, for the very first time since assuming the office of National President," Sarangi said.

She also noted that Nabin's schedule includes a spiritual stop, stating, "He is scheduled to visit Puri to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath. He will be actively participating in the training session organised by the Bhubaneswar District BJP unit. As the Member of Parliament for this constituency, I feel a profound sense of pride on this occasion." (ANI)

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