Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (PTI) Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja on Tuesday directed all the district collectors and SPs to check malpractices during the upcoming class 10 and 12 state board exams.

During the day, Ahuja held a meeting through video conference with the collectors and the SPs on the smooth conduct of the two examinations.

More than 3.93 lakh students are expected to appear for the class-12 theory examinations in 1,276 centres between February 18 and March 27.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education has set up 205 examination management hubs, where question papers will be stored, officials said.

Over 5.2 lakh students will appear for the class-10 board examination in 3,133 centres from February 21 to March 5.

The class-10 examinations will be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education.

The chief secretary asked the district authorities to ensure "round-the-clock foolproof security at the examination centres and hubs".

Ahuja also directed officials to strictly implement the protocol set up for the smooth conduct of the two board examinations in the state.

He also asked them to ensure that no incident of question paper leak happens during the tests.

The government has imposed restrictions on entry with mobile phones and other electronic gadgets into the examination halls.

An additional district magistrate (ADM) rank officer will remain in charge of the examinations in each district, he said.

Besides, the district collectors have been asked to personally monitor the examinations.

The council and board authorities were also instructed to ensure full-proof arrangements for the exams.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Council of Higher Secondary Education's controller of exams Prasanta Kumar Parida said, “This year, we have decided to deploy special squads at 35 places across 30 districts of Odisha in advance. Their identity would not be revealed to anyone and they will conduct surprise visits at the exam centres.”

All the centres would be under CCTV surveillance, he said, adding, “We have started preparing to declare the class-12 results within 45 days of exams."

