Bhubaneswar, Aug 20 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated Skill Development Institute's permanent campus in Khurda district and laid the foundation stone for the establishment of the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT)-IOC.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation is steering SDI-Bhubaneswar as a greenfield multi-skilling facility and has contributed Rs 255 crore for building the establishment, a statement said.

The company has planned for an additional investment of Rs 80 crore, it said.

The permanent campus of SDI, located at Jatni Tahsil, has been built over an area of 16 acre allotted by the state government.

Over the next 10 years, the institute aims at strengthening the Centre's 'Skill India' and 'Purvodaya' mission by imparting training to more than 50,000 people in multidisciplinary courses.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli attended the function, while Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri joined them through video conferencing.

SDI-Bhubaneswar has already made a mark by skilling over 1,200 candidates across various trades with an overall placement rate of 90 per cent, the statement said.

“I am happy to note that SDI is going to start operating from its new permanent campus in Bhubaneswar. I hope this institute will excel and provide training and placement support to the youth of Odisha,” Patnaik said.

Pradhan stated that skill development of younger people is a national need and the foundation of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"To increase efficiency, it is imperative that youths are exposed to the latest technologies and given a conducive environment to innovate," Puri said.

Teli said this institute will be run professionally with courses aligned with global standards and is expected to benchmark various skill training processes.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of a campus of the Institute of Chemical Technology.

Indian Oil has contributed Rs 95 crore in nurturing this institute that is offering multiple courses, including M Tech and PhD.

The state government has allotted 111.79 acre of land at Godiput Matiapada under Delang Tahsil, and in the first phase, 73.86 acre of land has been allotted.

ICT-IOC aims at benefiting society through skill development and employment generation.

