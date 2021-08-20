New Delhi, August 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief at the loss of lives due to a road accident in Buldhana district of Maharashtra. Condoling the deaths, Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2,00,000 each to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Thirteen labourers were killed and two others injured after a tipper truck carrying them along with steel overturned due to a pothole in Buldhana. Buldhana Road Accident: 13 Killed in Road Mishap on Dhule-Nagpur NH 6 in Maharashtra After Tyre Burst Causes Truck To Collide With Tempo.

Anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident in Buldhana district. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to injured: PM Modi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 20, 2021

