Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 5 (ANI): The Odisha government which has imposed a night curfew in the state, has deployed 36 doctors in Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, and Nuapada districts for management of COVID-19 related work.

The state government on March 3 imposed a night curfew in 10 cities from April 5 to curb the virus spread. The cities include Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawrangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri from today.

According to the official order, all shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions and movement of individuals shall be closed/ prohibited from 10 pm to 5 am, except for essential services.

District collectors under municipal commissioners shall issue orders for their respective jurisdictions, under appropriate provisions of law, under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure compliance. They may impose any further restrictions to allow such activities as felt appropriate considering the local situation.

However, the order stated that this restriction shall not apply to essential services, ambulances, emergency situations, health staff including all industrial units, and all construction activities ongoing in the state.

It also stated that movement of public transport private vehicles and taxis (cab by aggregators like Ola, Uber) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals/ Stands/ will not be curbed in order to facilitate movement of passengers by air, rail and road.

As per the union health ministry data on Monday, there are 2,838 active cases of coronavirus in Odisha while the death toll in the state stands at 1,922. The cumulative recoveries in the state have reached 3,37,935. (ANI)

