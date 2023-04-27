Kendrapada (Odisha), Apr 27 (PTI) A minor boy drowned, and another person went missing after a boat carrying around 30 people capsized in river Brahmani in Aul area of Odisha's Kendrapada district on Thursday, police said.

While the body of Debendra Behera (14) was fished out following a search operation by fire service personnel, boatman Sudarshan Swain was still missing, they said.

Also Read | UPSRTC Ticket Website Hacked, Cyber Hacker Demands Bitcoins Worth Rs 40 Crores To Restore System.

The ill-fated boat was on its way to Keradagarh from Ekamania.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Attacks Family With Axe in Neb Sarai Area; Wife Killed, Children Injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)