Bhubaneswar, Apr 15 (PTI) Normal life in Odisha was affected on Saturday as the heat wave condition prevailed, with at least 22 places recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

However, the India Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorms and rain for four days from Sunday.

“Thunderstorm with lightening is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahahdi, Kandhamal and Keonjhar between 8.30 AM of Sunday till 8.30 AM of Monday,” the IMD said.

Boudh in the southern part of the state was the hottest place in the state during the day with the mercury level reaching 42.5 degrees C, followed by Jharsuguda (42.2) and Talcher (42).

As the heat wave continues for five consecutive days, people preferred to stay indoors. Schools and Anganwadi centres remained closed due to the heat spell till April 16, official sources said.

