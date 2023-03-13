Bhubaneswar, Mar 13 (PTI) As many as 597 people have died in different jails and police stations across Odisha in a span of 10 years, Minister of State for Home TK Behera told the Assembly on Monday.

Between 2013 and 2022, 200 prisoners and 346 under-trials died in different jails, while 51 died in police custody, the minister said in his reply to BJD member and Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik.

Eleven prisoners and 35 UTPs were reported to have died in 2013, and the figures rose to 24 and 49 respectively in 2022, the minister said.

A total of 78 prisoners died in 2020 alone, he stated.

In February this year, the state cabinet decided to provide compensation to the next of kin of prisoners who die in jails of Odisha.

