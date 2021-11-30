Cuttack, Nov 30 (PTI) Retired district and sessions judge of Balangir APS Naidu will monitor the ongoing police investigation into the kidnap and murder of a woman teacher in Kalahandi district, sources said on Tuesday.

The Orissa High Court, in an administrative decision, has suggested the name of Naidu while considering a request from the state government in this regard, they said.

Also Read | India Likely to Have Double-Digit Growth in Financial Year 2021-22, 6.5-7% in 2022, Says Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian.

In its judicial capacity, the court is currently adjudicating over a petition filed by the father of the deceased, seeking a time-bound, impartial investigation and speedy trial of the case.

It has asked for a status report from the Odisha government on the police investigation so far, and fixed December 3 as the next date of hearing of the petition.

Also Read | Haryana Road Accident: Six Dead, Four Injured As Two Cars Collide in Kaithal.

The body of the teacher was on October 19 exhumed from the playground of the school where she worked.

Two persons, including the prime accused, have been arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)