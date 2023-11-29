Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 29 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly pelting stones at Rourkela-Puri Vande Bharat Express train, officials said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening and left the windowpane of one of the executive chair car coaches of the train damaged.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Under Section 144, Liquor Shops Shut for 48 Hours.

Stone pelting took place between Meramandali and Budhapank railway stations in the Angul-Dhenkanal Railway Section of the East Coast Railway (ECoR).

ECoR had taken the matter seriously and assigned the case to RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) and subsequently, both security agencies launched the probe in coordination with local police.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 24-Year-Old Dalit Man in Budaun Beaten With Sticks for Drinking Water From Tap, Dies.

The RPF post at Talcher and the Crime Investigation Branch (CIB) of RPF at Khurda Road launched on Tuesday evening, and they detained two persons from an isolated spot beside the train tracks at 5:30 PM.

During interrogation, the duo admitted that they had pelted stones at Vande Bharat Express for fun after consuming liquor. Both accused have been forwarded to the JMFC court in Dhenkanal after the arrest, officials said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)