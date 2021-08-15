New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Days after Parliament was adjourned sine die due to ruckus created by Opposition parties on various issues, an official complaint has been filed and a committee will be formed to look into this matter.

As per the official sources, "An official complaint has been lodged against the MPs who created ruckus in Rajya Sabha during the recently concluded monsoon session. At the Rajya Sabha Chairperson and Union ministers meet, it was decided that a committee will be formed and action will be taken after discussion."

Senior Ministers of Bharatiya Janata party met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today in Delhi over the ruckus created by Opposition MPs in the house.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Bhupendra Yadav, and Deputy Chairman in Rajya Sabha Harivansh reached the residence of Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday asserted that the Opposition and the treasury benches in the House were like his two eyes and are equal for him.

Naidu said this during an informal interaction with a small group of media persons after the conclusion of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Chairman said that proper vision is only possible with both eyes. He said he held both sides in equal esteem and it was the collective responsibility of both sides to enable smooth functioning of the House.

CCTV footage of the ruckus between Opposition MPs and marshals in the Upper House had emerged on Thursday.

In the video footage, marshals can be seen forming a human shield to block Opposition MPs from going towards the Chairman's podium. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled end of the session.

All through the session that began on July 19, opposition members forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their various demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of three farm laws. (ANI)

