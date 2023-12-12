Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) In the matter of oil spill in Chennai following cyclone induced rains and floods, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board submitted on Tuesday in the National Green Tribunal-Southern bench that the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited must act immediately to eliminate the oil slick.

In its report, the TNPCB said the CPCL shall be liable to pay compensation and its operations may have to be suspended if conditions are not complied.

The pollution control board said a team of officials during inspection found that stagnant, storm water mixed with oil near CPCL in north Chennai.

A thick 'oil slick' was observed in stretches covered in Ennore creek-- Buckingham canal in north Chennai.

"It was noticed that oil mixed and oil slick stretches were found spread from the unit CPCL to Ennore creek up to a distance of 11 km."

CPCL has removed only a small quantity through oil absorbent pads and it has not made adequate progress to the satisfaction of the TNPCB.

It was also found that another firm, Toshiba-JSW had not "properly handled" waste oil that may also have mixed in Buckingham canal.

"This unit is now being thoroughly investigated by the TNPCB to initiate action if it is proved that there are violations."

Days ago, the CPCL authorities were instructed by the TNPCB to use booms and gully sucker machines as part of measures to contain and eliminate oil from water and the company accordingly commenced operations.

The CPCL had earlier informed that (as of December 8, 2023) they have curtailed oil reaching the Buckingham canal.

The TNPCB quoted CPCL as stating that they drained stagnant water following rains and floods, and in the process, "oily matter' on the ground could have found its way to canal.

"They (CPCL) informed that there was no leakage from the tank farm area, process area including pipelines carrying raw material and product."

Other oil industries of north Chennai located in Tondiarpet and Kodungaiyur said there was no leak from their facilities.

The Tamil Nadu government constituted a technical team (December 10, 2023) to ascertain the cause of the recent oil leak in Ennore creek area.

Based on the team's report and recommendations of the TNPCB's field officials, the CPCL has been directed to comply with specific conditions.

Such conditions are remedial measures on war footing to remove oil deposits/oil slick and ensuring that all pipelines and tanks have absolutely no leakage.

"If CPCL is found to discharge oil containing water/ polluted water against the norms set out for industries under the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, their operations are liable to be suspended."

The CPCL shall also be liable to pay compensation which includes environmental compensation for damage and to families adversely hit by oil spill and loss of livelihood.

The CPCL must undertake a comprehensive mapping study with a reputed technical institution to identify oil spread areas and furnish the report action plan. It must ensure that no such leak happens in future, the TNPCB said in its report filed in the NGT-Southern bench.

The matter has been posted to December 14.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Sunday inspected north Chennai, where an oil spill over the Kosasthalaiyar river was noticed.

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal, constituted a high-level committee on December 9 and directed it to take necessary measures to prevent further spread of oil spill and 'recover the oil floating on the water surface.'

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday reviewed the oil spillage mitigation works in north Chennai, with the Ennore Creek area suffering from "significant" oil deposits. An Expert Committee had made extensive field visits and concluded that oil spillage had happened from the premises of CPCL entering into Buckingham canal from Guard ponds and Storm Water Drain ponds finally reaching the Ennore Creek.

