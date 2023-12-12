Nagpur, December 12: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar and several others were detained by police during a protest here on Tuesday. The `Yuva Sangharsh Morcha' (protest march) organised by Pawar reached the city earlier in the day and culminated in a public meeting on Tekdi Road. Maharashtra Farmers' Protest: Centre Ready to Buy Unsold Onions, Says Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Amid Protests in Nagpur Against Export Ban

The participants in the march wanted to hand over several memorandums of demands which they had received from people on the way, but no representative of the Maharashtra government was present to accept the memorandums, Rohit Pawar told reporters. Angry NCP workers then began to shout slogans and tried to head towards the legislature complex.

Rohit Pawar, Others Detained During Protest

Maharashtra | NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Rohit Pawar was detained by police during his 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' in Nagpur today pic.twitter.com/uJkoSqCoay — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

Subsequently, police detained Rohit Pawar, Salil Deshmukh, Sangram Deshmukh and many other NCP workers, an official said. The march had started from Pune and covered a distance of around 800 km before reaching the city where the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is underway.