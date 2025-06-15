Rudraprayag, Jun 15 (PTI) One person died and two others were injured after being hit by debris near Jangalchatti on the Kedarnath trek route on Sunday, prompting the Rudraprayag district administration to temporarily ban the pilgrimage to the Himalayan temple through this route.

The trek route has been blocked after heavy rains due to debris and stones falling in a stream near Jangalchatti between Gaurikund and Rambada on the Kedarnath trek route, police said.

The Kedarnath Yatra beyond Sonprayag has been temporarily suspended because of this, they said.

The police have appealed to the devotees coming to the Kedarnath Dham to stay safe wherever they are and stay in hotels etc. at nearby places.

One person died and two others were injured due to heavy debris near Jangalchatti, according to information received from the office of Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP).

It is raining incessantly in the area in accordance with a yellow alert for heavy rain issued by the Met office for the entire week, police said.

In view of the obstruction of the road in Jangalchatti and many landslide prone areas along the entire trek route to the temple, journeying to it on foot beyond Sonprayag has been suspended till further orders for the pilgrims' safety.

