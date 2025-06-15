Dubai, Jun 15 (AP) Israeli strikes in Iran have killed at least 406 people and wounded another 654, a human rights group said Sunday.

The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists said its figures covered the entirety of Iran.

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict: Death Toll Grows as Both Countries Exchange Missile Attacks for 3rd Day, PM Benjamin Netanyahu Warns 'Worse Is to Come'.

Iran's government has not offered any overall casualty figures from Israeli attacks that have decimated its military leadership and targeted its nuclear sites. Individual officials have offered piecemeal figures.

Human Rights Activists, which also had provided casualty figures during 2022 anti-government protests in Iran, crosschecks local reports in the Islamic Republic against a network of sources it has developed in the country.

Also Read | PM Modi Cyprus Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives Heartfelt Welcome From Indian Diaspora in Limassol (See Pics and Video).

So far, its death toll breakdown included at least 197 civilians, 90 members of the military and 119 others it could not identify. The wounded included 100 civilians, 71 troops and 483 others it could not identify. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)