Bulandshahr, March 4: One person was killed, two seriously injured, and three people are missing after their car fell into a canal in the Jahangirpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Sunday night, said police.

Two were saved unhurt, they said. "In the Jahangirpur Police Station area, a car fell into a canal.

Five people were rescued from the canal; among them, however, one died, two are in serious condition, and two are unhurt. There were a total of eight people in the car. Three are still missing," Shlok Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bulandshahr, told reporters. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Fog Causes Over Three Dozen Vehicles To Collide With Each Other on Bulandshahr’s Dussehra Flyover, Several Injured (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Bulandshahr, UP: Search operation underway as 3 people went missing after a car fell into a canal. 5 people were rescued earlier, among them one died, 2 were seriously injured and 2 escaped unhurt. https://t.co/6gks14FwXb pic.twitter.com/ybXi9E3Qkj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2024

The police officer said that the rescue operation is still underway. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Speeding Truck Rams Into Roadways Bus in Bulandshahr; Four Dead, Nine Injured (Watch Video).

"Rescue operations are still underway, SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) have been requisitioned. We are also taking the help of local people," SSP Kumar told reporters. Further details are awaited.

