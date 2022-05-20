Kolkata, May 20 (PTI) A man has been arrested from the city's Hare Street area for allegedly blackmailing people after setting up honey traps for them, a police officer said on Friday.

The accused hired women, who engaged in conversations with various men, and recorded video calls with them while posing nude, the officer said.

The man then used screenshots and the video call recordings to blackmail these men.

"One man had to recently cough up Rs 8 lakh. We are talking to the accused and trying to find out whether this is an inter-state racket involved," he added.

