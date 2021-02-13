Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) One IAS and 18 RAS officers were transferred in Rajasthan on Saturday, according to an order.

IAS officer Mayank Manish, SDM (Vallabh Nagar), Udaipur was transferred to Mavli, Udaipur as SDM, said the order issued by the department of personnel.

Eighteen officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service were also transferred by the state government.

